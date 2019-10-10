Cisco Outage: Corporate Blog Goes Walkies, Security Page Drops Offline

Entire download centre appears to have dropped offline

A Cisco outage looks set to give admins a rough day, with the company’s corporate blog site redirecting — as Computer Business Review published — to an open WordPress setup page, and the networking giant’s software updates page unavailable to visitors.

Worse, the company’s entire download centre appears to have dropped offline, with the page framework loading but almost immediately firing out error codes.

Cisco's corporate blog site currently redirects to an open WordPress setup page. I am certain this is going to get pwned within about an hour. https://t.co/i3uYJd3gxM — Graham Spookyland [HONKynomial^DSS] (@gsuberland) October 10, 2019

The issue appears to the result of a database having a meltdown somewhere, for reasons as yet unknown.

With the WordPress page positively begging to be toyed with by visitors, is the company at risk from the snafu?

One infosec observer said they thought the issue was unlikely to lead to the site getting hacked: “Very unlikely. The install page shows up because the database for the site is unreachable, so it thinks it’s a fresh install essentially. The database info itself is stored in wp-config which is not generally readable.”

What’s happened? “It’s pretty clear the backing database for the blog site is down, and considering the outages on the other portions of their infrastructure (security advisory pages, download center, etc) it’s quite a widespread issue.

“It’s likely just a widespread outage and terribly inconvenient for anyone needing software/info from them at the moment. Cause of the outage is impossible to even speculate on unfortunately…”

Cisco said: “We are aware of some disruption to our IT systems and we’re working on restoring them as a top priority. Thank you for your patience as we resolve this.”