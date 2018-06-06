Cisco Releases New Cloud Native Broadband Router

Cisco say that the new Cloud Native Broadband Router is compatible with Cisco’s Crosswork Network Automation platform.

Cisco has released their new Cloud Native Broadband Router, aimed at offering cable operators a new approach to core broadband routing functions, as well as simplifying network operations.

The American multinational tech company said in a press release that a “cloud and IP-based cable network” creates opportunities to launch new services in less time whilst using resources “more efficiently”.

Cisco’s Cloud Native Broadband Router is a full software rewrite of converged cable access platform (CCAP) services built as a set of microservices.

It uses standard tools such as Kubernetes for container orchestration and Docker for creating, deploying, and operating containerised applications.

Designed and coded from the ground up, the Cloud Native Broadband Router is a composition of multiple services for elasticity, resiliency, and composability.

Cisco’s Cloud Native Broadband Router has features for automation and analytics, enabling to network with real-time monitoring, analysis and remediation.

Cisco Crosswork Network Automation is compatible with the router for automation and analytics whilst being hardware agnostic.

The product is written for the cloud as software independent from hardware as it can be used with bare metal and designed with portability in mind across multi-cloud environments.

Sean Welch, Vice President and General Manager, Cable Business Unit at Cisco spoke about how the company’s Cloud Native Broadband Router is an opportunity for operators to embrace DevOps whilst improving speed for new services in the market.

Sean said: “Taking the next step by disaggregating software from hardware and deploying software-based CCAP services is an opportunity for operators to embrace DevOps and to improve speed to market for new services.

He added: “Cisco is uniquely positioned to help operators make the entire network transition to IP and cloud as seamless, secure, and automated as possible.”

Computer Business Review has approached a Cisco representative in the UK for further comment.

See also: Separation of software, hardware aims to boost Cisco customer capabilities