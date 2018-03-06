Cisco, Teradata partner to unleash IoT data for smart cities

Cisco furthers its IoT developments, partnering with Teradata to enhance smart cities further.

Teradata has announced it is working with Cisco on a digital transformation solution, focusing specifically on smart cities and communities.

The pair will combine the elements of Cisco’s IoT platform, Cisco Kinetic, with Teradata’s Analytics Platform. This will provide a more powerful solution for integrated data exchange, enabling both capabilities to become smarter and better connected.

Cisco’s platform is the first Teradata has partnered with, aiming to provide smart data managements such as analytics, data enrichment and data lifestyle management. From this, the two will be able to deliver accurate, real-time business insights to cities and communities. The joint platform aims to explore to possibilities data holds, utilising it better than ever. From a citizen perspective the aim is to improve efficiency and enhance public safety, delivering better services and generating better revenue streams.

“Far too many cities do not fully recognise the value of their data,” said Anil Menon, Global President for Smart+Connected Communities at Cisco. “With the Cisco Kinetic for Cities platform, we aim to help cities think holistically about their city infrastructure investments and the value of the data captured by their connected assets, such as traffic cameras, parking meters and environmental sensors. Once data is aggregated, customers using Teradata’s analytics can leverage the resulting contextualised information to guide planning, monetisation and broader economic development efforts that keep cities liveable, sustainable and resilient.”

The platform will gather data from sensors across the cities, such as traffic, lighting and parking sensors as well as payments systems and analytics applications. Teradata’s capabilities will then take this data to analyse, producing predictive analytics that will help city leaders make smarter and more informed decisions in the future. In turn, this will enable smarter cities around the world and better the quality of living.

Teradata has exemplified things such as automatically detecting security incidents and generating alerts for communities, or analysing route option to shorten emergency vehicle response time. The analytics company claims data is the basis needed to power smart cities, but what is done with the data fulfils the outcomes.

“Data is the foundation of value creation in today’s digitally enabled society,” said Stephen Brobst, Chief Technology Officer at Teradata. “Cities are currently undergoing a seismic shift in thinking to recognise that their data has real value that can enable new services and capabilities to better serve their citizens and visitors. Accomplishing this requires that smart cities tap into a comprehensive and robust analytics ecosystem. Cisco and Teradata platforms are cornerstones of such an ecosystem, which can empower city managers to make better, data-driven decisions.”