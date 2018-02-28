MWC 2018: Cisco, Three Group launch global IoT solutions

Cisco expands its Jasper Control Centre even further, partnering with Three Group to boost IoT services.

Internet of Things (IoT) announcements continue at Mobile World Congress (MWC) as Cisco IoT and the Three Group make a joint announcement.

The Three Group and Cisco have announced the global availability of Cisco Jasper Control Center, to enable Three customers the ability to leverage the powers of the Cisco Control Center platform across its 12 mobile networks and international roaming partners.

After seeing a significant demand for the platform, Three Group ensured it enhanced different markets to ensure customers could grow, compete and operate efficiently in the IoT world.

“Global scalability is critical for the success of any company’s IoT services business,” said Susan Buttsworth, CEO of 3 International Opportunities Development (3IOD). “No matter where you are located, you need an IoT provider and platform that can scale to meet your business’ demands. Our global footprint, combined with the Cisco Jasper global IoT platform, will enable enterprises around the world to launch and grow worldwide IoT service businesses.”

The markets in which the Three Group has seen a demand for the platform include Smart Energy, which can benefit from the platform by bringing smart meter services and smart grid deployments to market much quicker. Connected Car industries are another area to increase interest in the platform. Cisco’s solution will help deliver the latest services to connected cars, which will boost the driver’s experience and safety through smart vehicles.

Smart cities have been a hot topic at MWC as well, which also benefit hugely from Cisco’s platform. Using the platform smart cities will utilise the power of IoT to enhance residential and business life in cities, making it much more convenient. Improvements can be found for waste management, connected parking and water supply.

The final market the Three Group has seen an increase in demand for the platform is consumer devices. Companies are aiming to move from product companies to connected service companies, therefore leveraging IoT connectivity to help them evolve in this way. Using the platform it will help enhance businesses and improve revenue streams and customer experience.

“Businesses across every industry are in the midst of transforming into service businesses, and a truly global automated IoT connectivity platform is critical to that transformation,” said Kalle Ward, Managing Director EMEAR, at Cisco IoT. “Cisco IoT currently enables over 16,000 businesses to deliver their IoT services worldwide, and together with the Three Group’s powerful mobile networks and multinational footprint, Cisco IoT can continue to help companies scale their IoT services globally.”

Cisco has already announced its new 5G portfolio and NB-IoT platform at MWC, but its partnership with Three Group expands its capabilities even further.