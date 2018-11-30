Citi Logik Wins Pioneer of the Year Award at UK Business Tech Awards

“What’s very apparent is the way people are moving around urban spaces is changing dramatically”

Citi Logik an insights and predicative analytics enterprise has been named data pioneer of the year at the 2018 UK Business Tech Awards.

Citi Logik’s CitiAnalytics tool uses existing cellular networks and big data sets to collect anonymised census-quality data on the mass movement of people.

Previously the company has worked in Hull where it conducted trials of the technology to analyse the city’s urban transport system to identify trends and patterns.

Stephen Leece Managing Director of Citi Logik commented in a released statement that: “We’ve worked on a wide range of projects over the last 2 years including analysis of car parking and movement of people through railway stations.”

“What’s very apparent is the way people are moving around urban spaces is changing dramatically. People aren’t commuting in a linear way anymore – they don’t go back in forth in one direction and they avoid commuting at rush hour.”

Something that they have seen a pattern of in urban areas is that the speed of motorised movement is slower than that of people travelling via bicycles. Stephen believes that if people are: “Encouraged to use active travel we can ease pollution and congestion.”

Citi Logik Previously received funding from Innovate UK for multiple projects, such as a contract to track the traffic flows moving around Gatwick and Heathrow airport.

Mr Leece commented on receiving the award that they have taken a ‘very specific decision’ when they picked a precise area of the smart city market, one that looks to use big data in a way that befits the public

“The award is recognition that that’s a good thing to do and that this is the way forward for managing data. Local authorities are now mandated to identify areas that need attention and they need a plan to reduce the impact,” he stated.