Civica Snaps Up NHS Recruitment Software Provider

Outsourcing giant Civica has bought privately held UK software provider Trac Systems for an undisclosed sum, giving it extended access to the company’s customer base including 160 NHS trusts, which use Trac’s system for recruitment.

The acquisition, announced Monday, follows Civica Group UK’s buyout of fellow cloud-based UK software company, case management specialist iCasework in October 2018. (iCasework runs information request handling for 100+ global customers).

Civica already works with over 200 NHS trusts and a third of NHS commissioners, handling business process services and applications, including the processing of £60 billion in NHS funds each year.

Civica Group: Acquisition “Extends Presence and Expertise”

Civica said the acquisition adds “further specialist capability which the Group does not currently offer” and “extends Civica’s presence and expertise in existing and adjacent market sectors”. Civica already works with more than 400 health service customers.

Wayne Story, Civica Group CEO, said in a release: “The company’s cloud software is the recruitment system of choice for the NHS and we look forward to building on our combined capabilities in the health care sector and more widely to deliver increasing value to customers and stakeholders.”

Trac Systems is also the fifth largest Disclosure and Barring (DBS) umbrella body in the UK, handling in excess of 150,000 applications a year.

Simon Headington, director at Trac Systems added: “Effective recruitment and retention is a high priority for all organisations and our customers are increasingly dependent on modern technology.”

“We are excited to be joining the market-leading Civica group as the next stage of our development, a move which will allow us to continue our current activities while benefitting from the capabilities, resources and opportunities of the wider Group.”

Civica Group UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of London-based Civica Group, an IT outsourcing software provider for public sector initiatives. Civica provides services for the public sector in the UK, Australia, North America and New Zealand.