Civica Continues Buying Spree with acquisition of TranSend Solutions

Civica Group will expand its transport software-as-a-service (SaaS) business following its acquisition of logistics SaaS specialists TranSend Solutions Limited for an undisclosed amount today.

Billingham-based TranSend Solutions Limited is a provider of delivery management software to organisations that have intricate transport and logistics requirements. Currently TranSend software is used by more than 75 businesses such as Seven Trent Water, Wincanton and Wessex Water.

A key feature of TranSend’s offering is its proof of delivery application called ePOD. The application gives users visibility of a delivery status and route taken, which can be compared against the driver’s planned route.

Wayne Story Civica Group CEO commented in a release: “The team brings deep sector expertise and specialist cloud solutions which are highly complementary to Civica’s established activities in shared markets. The company’s ePOD software system tailors all aspects of the delivery management process and we look forward to expanding the business-critical software that we offer to our customers and stakeholders.”

The acquisition is the latest in a string of deals by outsourcing giant Civica, which last year bought fellow cloud-based UK software company, case management specialist iCasework in October 2018. (iCasework runs information request handling for 100+ global customers).

The TranSend ePOD application will process deliveries in real-time as it not only confirms deliveries but it will log shortages or damage to goods via a photo capture and scanning abilities that are updated to the POD. This allows business to prepare same day receipts and invoice.

Current users of the TranSend’s logistics monitoring application are Brenntag UK & Ireland a bulk chemical distributor. The companies use the ePOD application in conjunction with Samsung tablets to manager their fleet of 170 vehicles which have to operate across 20 sites working with 20,000 customers.

David Cook, Managing Director at TranSend, said, “Finding new ways to improve efficiency and enhance customer service in the delivery management process is our priority. We are delighted to be joining Civica which will bring us unparalleled opportunities in broadening our capability and reaching new customers in different sectors. It is also good news for our customers as we now have access to additional operational, development and support resource to sustain our growth.”

Civica Group UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of London-based Civica Group, an IT outsourcing software provider for public sector initiatives. Civica provides services for the public sector in the UK, Australia, North America and New Zealand.

