Bristol-Based Software Firm Felinesoft Sold to New Market Big Dog

New LLP is snapping up medium-sized software firms

Technology group ClearCourse has agreed to buy Bristol’s Felinesoft this morning: its fifteenth acquisition since launching just 16 months ago.

London-based LLP ClearCourse is backed by a private equity fund, Aqualine Capital Partners, which has $3.5 billion under management.

It has wasted no time finding opportunities: front-end design specialist Felinesoft is its second this year, following 13 buyouts in 2019.

ClearCourse said it is focussing on buying up a wide range of administrative design firms, which it is offering together as a service.

The business is led by Gerry Gualtieri, a former CEO of Tradar, a hedge fund portfolio management software provider.

Gualtieri said: “Felinesoft has achieved a strong market position by offering an excellent level of expertise to its notable list of clients.

“There are clear synergies with our considerable list of companies and they present another valuable opportunity for integration with our range of software solutions”.

Twenty-year-old Felinesoft were founded in Bristol and designs front end software for various national organisations in the business, membership and charity sectors.

MD and co-owner of the company Ralph Johnson told Computer Business Review: “We’re incredibly proud of the growth and scale we have achieved over the past 19 years. Gerry and the ClearCourse team have demonstrated a great understanding of the sectors we operate in and of the values we have built the business on, empowering companies with the tools to achieve their objectives”.

Tech investments in the UK have soared in recent years: UK tech startups for example raised $7.9 billion in venture capital (VC) in 2018, far ahead of regional competitors France and Germany – and over double that invested in Israel.