Cloud and Big Data lure firms but security confidence remains low

Does your organisation have a firm grip on security when working with big data and cloud? If so, you are among a minority.

Cloud and big data have already swept innumerable organisations away with promises of disruption, but shockingly only 17 per cent of organisations feel prepared to face the new security threats they bring.

Focussing in on an area lacking security confidence, just 23 per cent of organisations feel prepared in terms of their vulnerability scanning and management, capabilities that are essential when engaging in digital transformation amid the current threat landscape.

Also crucial for limiting security threats, privileged user monitoring capabilities were also found to be critically lacking among organisations, with just 17 per cent stating that they feel very prepared.

These insights have been provided by Forrester research commissioned by enterprise security specialist, Imperva. The research not only unearthed extensive cybersecurity challenges associated with digital transformation, but also in regard to compliance.

A substantial 46 per cent of respondents said that proof of compliance was the most important compliance capability, but other data from the research proved that organisations could not confidently act on this belief. Just 25 per cent of respondents felt that they were prepared to deliver on proof of compliance.

While these statistics are concerning there are signs that security awareness is improving, this is represented by 57 per cent of respondents stating that they feel security is significantly more important as they consolidate data onto big data platforms or when migrating to the cloud.

In the report Forrester said: “More and more companies today are adopting, or looking to adopt, big data and cloud-based architectures to meet growing business demands. As part of this trend, companies are also aware that security and compliance initiatives must adapt to keep pace with the nature of these new tools. In fact, over 50% of companies consider security and compliance to be significantly more important than before as they implement these new architectures.”