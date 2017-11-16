AWS, Talend & Snowflake partner to tackle cloud analytics skills gap

Aim is to tackle the growing demand for cloud data analytics professionals.

Some of the biggest names in the tech industry are teaming up to help data professionals to advance their cloud analytics skills.

Amazon Web Services, Talend, and WhereScape are now working with Snowflake in order to launch the Cloud Analytics Academy, a training and certification program that is designed to assist professionals of all levels and backgrounds to skill-up.

The academy, which will offer online training courses for technical minds, business heads, analysts, and business intelligence professionals, will be available in three different tracks.

The Modern Data Analytics Track is aimed at those looking to learn advanced technical concepts for increasing cloud analytics skills. Cloud Foundation Track is for users that want to become proficient with the fundamental building blocks of cloud analytics, and Executive Fast Track is designed to help people to learn the key technologies and techniques for an “effective cloud analytics team,” the companies say.

It is possible to complete all tracks and those that do will achieve Academy Master certification.

In essence, the academy is about helping to tackle the growing skills gap that is prevalent across all of IT and in the cloud industry. When you keep in mind that the SaaS market is expected to grow by more than 63% by 2020, according to Gartner, it’s easy to see why a skills shortage has appeared.

Snowflake’s Chief Technical Evangelist and Cloud Analytics Academy curriculum designer, Kent Graziano said: “The demand for cloud data analytics professionals continues to grow at an astounding rate as organisations migrate to the cloud and look for new ways to gain insights from their data. The Cloud Analytics Academy is the perfect environment for high achievers to sharpen their skills, expand their knowledge and become go-to experts in building data solutions for the cloud.”

The curriculum for the Academy will feature experts from across all of the companies already mentioned and additional input from Duo Security, Age of Learning, Sharethrough, and YellowHammer. Author and professor, Tom Davenport, will present the opening keynote looking at the growth and current landscape of cloud analytics.

More courses and certifications are planned for the coming months. Further details can be found here.