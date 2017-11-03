Dynamics changing: Microsoft, Adobe strengthen partnership

Dynamics 365 works with Adobe to help create personal customer engagement.

Brands of Adobe and Microsoft will soon be able to create a more personalised customer engagement as the pair deepens their partnership.

Through the advanced partnership, Adobe and Microsoft will integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 with Adobe Experience Manager to allow enterprise markets to deliver one to one personalised web content over a large scale, using customer data and various platforms.

Operating as an open API, the partnership will allow enterprise marketers to connect digital assets with CRM data, collect data online and connect lead generation data on the web to CRM systems.

Furthermore, it also aims to create top customer experience to further drive sales by giving a more personalised connection with customers.

Alysa Taylor, GM Business Application Group at Microsoft, said: “As our collaboration with Adobe continues to gain momentum, we offer brands the unparalleled ability to leverage Adobe’s leadership in delivering amazing customer experiences, coupled with Microsoft’s success in CRM,”

“Integration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with Adobe Experience Manager takes this a step further, bringing hyper-personalised engagement that can help drive sales.”

Over a yearly period almost 150tn customer data transactions pass through Adobe Experience Cloud, and with the integration of Dynamics 365 data it gives brands a complete view of their customers at every interaction. For example, brands can monitor the actions of its consumers and tailor webpages to the interests of that person.

Microsoft and Adobe’s partnership heavily benefits marketers because it gives them more innovative opportunities to market to their customers to their direct wants and needs, and ultimately reach higher consumer numbers and sales.

Greg Jenko, principal, Americas lead for Digital and Analytics, EY said: “We’re increasingly seeing the need for salespeople to become better marketers as the role of marketing in the sales cycle continues to grow.

“The partnership between Adobe and Microsoft reinforces this need, and is transforming how organisations will market, sell and deliver value to customers.

From a consumer perspective, it gives them a more personalised experience when being targeted by brands and encourages them to purchase products because the suggestions are based on data about them.

Adobe integrating with Microsoft Dynamics 365 is just one of the many partnerships between the two, including Adobe Marketing Cloud’s partnership on Azure and Adobe Marketing Cloud integration with Microsoft Power BI.