Nutanix, Veritas increase data protection across cloud

Virtual data workloads become better connected as Nutanix and Vertias further their connection.

Virtualised workloads on Nutanix become better protected as the company strengthens its partnership with Vertias Technologies.

Thanks to the partnership, Vertias data protection solution NetBackUp 8.1 is now certified to better protect virtual workloads that are stored on AHV, Nutanix’s hypervisor.

As well as better protecting data, joint customers will now also be able to increase the speed it takes to move data workloads across Nutanix cloud or other cloud environments including public, private or hybrid.

With GDPR on the horizon, both business partners and customers from both companies will benefit from the partnership. Customers will be able to perform quicker, better protected back up processes, better recovery of workloads which will allow them to utilise the public cloud and also save money.

For businesses and partners, the partnership offers both new opportunities for services in various areas such as consulting.

It allows channel partners to offer personalised solutions for customers that need data protection capabilities when adding more workloads, moving data or merging infrastructure across multiple clouds or on premises.

Rama Kolappan, VP Product Management and Alliances, Veritas said: “Organisations today need a data management strategy for data spread across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments that require a proven, high-performance backup and recovery technology designed to accommodate the most demanding workloads,”

“With the combined power of Nutanix and Veritas that blends a leader in hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) and Enterprise Cloud with the premier backup and recovery solution on the planet, customers can now protect a vast array of enterprise workloads”

By utilising the expertise from both Vertias and Nutanix, joint go-to-market and support initiatives are open to a variety of new opportunities, which are created through the partnership to help customers increase the speed of adoption of cloud for a variety of workloads.

Venugopal Pai, VP of Strategic Alliances and Business Development, Nutanix said: “Today’s organisations must plan for a hybrid IT environment with users requiring more versatile solutions that are open to any hardware, hypervisor or cloud.

“Our expanded partnership with Veritas will help joint customers meet this need, providing holistic data protection and management for critical enterprise workloads across multi-cloud environments.”