OpenStack private cloud steams ahead of public – report

Is your organisation looking toward using a hybrid cloud environment? The trend appears to be growing.

OpenStack revenue is forecast to surpass $6 billion by the year 2021 propelled by a strong 30 per cent growth rate, surpassing the revenue of public cloud.

This progress is being driven by an increase in hybrid cloud environments, with research finding that 61 per cent of enterprises are looking toward taking up a hybrid approach.

A further factor that has contributed to OpenStack progress is the support from the Chinese government’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, standing as strong advocates for the open-source software platform.

OpenStack can be described as a set of tools for cloud computing that is usually deployed as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and it can be deployed as either public or private cloud. It is also backed by some of the largest and most influential tech companies in the world.

This research that points toward OpenStack private cloud smashing the revenue of public cloud at a significantly earlier date than first expected, comes from 451 Research.

Al Sadowski, Research Vice President at 451 Research, said: “OpenStack has solidified its position as the leading open source option for building private and public cloud environments but it is no longer the shiny new toy in the industry – that torch has been passed to containers and microservices.”

A central characteristic and benefit of OpenStack is that uses are able to put virtual machines into action to carry out tasks in a cloud environment. Some of the major organisations that back the technology are HPE, Rackspace, Red Hat and IBM.

“While there is no clear answer yet about OpenStack coexistence with containers, it is worth noting that containers and container management are nascent markets in terms of production use cases,” Sadowski said.