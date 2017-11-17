Rackspace names new CTO with Datapipe acqusition

Joel Friedman from Datapipe named Rackspace CTO.

End-to-end cloud services will be extended further by Rackspace as the cloud hosting company completes the acquisition of service provider Datapipe.

After months of speculation, the acquisition between Rackspace and Datapipe has been confirmed. The transaction amount, however, is yet to be disclosed.

With the acquisition of Datapipe, Rackspace aims to help more businesses move with the times of technology, away from on-premise data centre storage and into a cloud based infrastructure to improve how workloads are managed.

Customers will now have the chance to access Rackspace’s managed services that run on Alibaba’s Cloud, making sure that it offers OpenStack, SAP and VMware solutions across all major providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Furthermore, Rackspace customers will have the chance to access data centres and offices across the world including markets in the West Coast of the US and mainland China.

Joe Eazor, Rackspace CEO, said: “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to become the world’s number one provider in IT as a service. Datapipe brings important new capabilities to Rackspace that will enable us to better serve customers, globally and at scale.”

Datapipe will become part of Rackspace’s company with immediate effect according to the company, with Rackspace hoping to limit disruption to customers.

Coinciding with the acquisition, Rackspace has confirmed that Datapipe leaders will join the executive rankings at Rackspace, including Dan Newton SVP, account management service delivery and Dan Tudhal, General Manager, government solutions.

Rackspace will also completely replace its own Chief Technology Officer, John Engates, with Joel Friedman from Datapipe. Engates has moved into effectively the same role but has gained a new title as ‘Chief Evangelist.’

Ezor said: “Together, we will build on the industry leadership both companies established in expertise, reliability, security and support, to create a new level of end-to-end customer experience.”