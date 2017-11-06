Red Hat OpenStack platform makes the move to containers

Robust security is a focus for Red Hat in designing its new platform, leveraging automation for certificate management.

Adding to previous generations of its cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12 has been unveiled, and this one is set to deliver containerised services.

Based on the OpenStack “Pike” release, the containerisation of OpenStack is a new capability that the new platform has been armed with, marking a move to bring the technology to the enterprise.

Driving this initiative, Red Hat believes that the enterprise requires a means by which to allocate resources with more speed, scale, and efficiency.

Red Hat has aimed at achieving increased flexibility, while also looking to reduce complexity, contributing to a streamlined process. Robust security is a further stand out factor, as well as improved distributed continuous integration (DCI).

Radhesh Balakrishnan, general manager, OpenStack, Red Hat, said: “To achieve the benefits offered by digital transformation, enterprises need to update their infrastructure to better support the next-generation of applications that take advantage of multiple hardware architectures, Linux container technologies, and cloud computing. The containerization of OpenStack services paired with the enhanced open source security and stability for which Red Hat is known for, offers a production-ready infrastructure for organizations to bring greater agility into their IT operations.”

Automation is set to be applied for the enhancement of security features, with the technology set to be put in place for the management of security certificate life cycles, encryption is also going to be strengthened for the new platform.

Kevin Shatzkamer, vice president, Service Provider Solutions, Dell EMC, said: “Continuing our four years of co-engineering and collaboration on cloud and virtualization solutions, Dell EMC is proud to be a part of the improved features, greater functionality and enhanced robustness of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 12. Combining Dell EMC’s leading-edge infrastructure with the agility of Red Hat OpenStack Platform helps customers better manage their IT environments while creating a platform to drive next generation application development.”