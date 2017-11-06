Salesforce gets personal with Dreamforce announcements

Dreamforce 2017 kicked off in San Francisco with Salesforce focusing on the personalisation of its products.

Dreamforce 2017: MyEinstein, myIoT, mySalesforce, myLightning, myTrailhead – no, it’s not a possessive toddler laying claim to everything in its sight, it’s Salesforce’s more personalised Customer Success Platform.

Revealed at Dreamforce 2017, the company billed the updates to its platform as helping to “harness the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” by giving users a more personalised experience that puts the customer at the heart of the business.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is reshaping every business, industry and economy, and the customer is at the center of it all,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Salesforce. “Salesforce is delivering breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence to empower Trailblazers to deliver customer success, develop their careers and contribute to society in meaningful ways.”

First of all we have myEinstein, an addition to the platform that gives admins and developers the ability to build custom AI apps across Salesforce. Given that the company is keen to lower the barrier to entry, effectively opening up its tech to a much wider audience, it should come as no surprise that this can be done without code – just through clicks.

This has been made possible thanks to Einstein Prediction Builder, and Einstein Bots. The machine learning services can automatically create custom AI models that can predict outcomes for any field or object in Salesforce, and can be trained on historical service and CRM data to do things like responding to common customer inquiries, and resolve routine issues.

“Salesforce reimagined AI, bringing it out of the lab and into the hands of business users with Salesforce Einstein, which now generates more than 475 million predictions every day,” said John Ball, GM and SVP, Salesforce Einstein. “Today, we are further democratizing AI by empowering admins and developers to transform every process and customer interaction to be more intelligent with myEinstein. No other company is arming customers with both pre-built AI apps for CRM and the ability to build and customize their own with just clicks.”

Next up is myLightning, which is said to allow users (or Trailblazers in Salesforce parlance) to build customised apps, themes, flows, and components. The idea is to make it easier to customise the CRM and to a greater extent.

Specifically, Salesforce has added App Builder with Dynamic Pages, and Lightning Flow.

Additional upgrades to the platform include the addition of myTrailhead, Salesforce’s gamified learning platform that can now be customised to a company’s own content, branding, look and feel thanks to a drag-and-drop user interface.

Along the same vein of personalisation follows mySalesforce, giving users the ability to build and deploy customised mobile apps, again with point and click tools. Salesforce’s myIoT will feature a declarative interface so that IoT data can be used to create rules-based automation for business processes natively in the Salesforce platform.

Finally, on a non ‘my’ related note, but also just released, is the Quip Collaboration Platform, a collaboration platform that will help teams to work together in one live document.