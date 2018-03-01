CloudBees goes all in on Kubernetes for enterprise DevOps push

Enterprises get a helping hand with delivery, as CloudBees invests heavily in Kubernetes technology.

CloudBees has announced it investing in Kubernetes technology throughout all areas of the business, to boost delivery within enterprises and the cloud.

The adoption of the technology is part of CloudBees long-term plan to assist enterprises and customers in cloud environments. Now, CloudBees is offering a Kubernetes-based, enterprise-ready continuous delivery solution that will help to deliver multi-cloud portability for enterprises.

Acting as a cloud orchestration layer, Kubernetes reduce the barriers to cloud adoption and remove vendor lock-in for enterprises that wish to use cloud service providers. With the technology, organisations can develop and run applications across any public cloud such as AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Additionally, CloudBees has incorporated the Kubernetes Engineering leadership of three important figures in the business; James Stracha, James Rawlings and Robert Davies. The experienced team of engineers will be working at CloudBees to develop a next-generation continuous delivery platform. Once live, this will enable DevOps teams to quickly deliver Kubernetes-native applications.

“Kubernetes is all about simplifying how software is built, deployed and managed. Companies also want to deploy in a cloud-agnostic way, and with every major cloud platform now supporting Kubernetes, you can pick up and run on any cloud-provider you choose,” said James Strachan, senior architect at CloudBees. “The goal is to improve the developer experience and build software faster, more flexibly and more securely.”

Furthermore, the CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise now offers in-depth integration with the technology. This offering will allow IT organizations to better leverage investments within all environments, including on-remise and in the cloud, for DevOps workloads. The benefits will impact not only cloud native development bodies but any IT developer, by providing a clear roadmap to Kubernetes adoption.

“As enterprises evolve applications and IT environments to the cloud, CloudBees will be there to embrace them with a cloud native continuous delivery platform, built on Kubernetes,” said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder of CloudBees.

“We are fully committed to Kubernetes on multiple levels: engineering, product, strategic partnerships. Our flagship CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise will now allow enterprises to evolve their software development and delivery seamlessly across on-premise infrastructure, private and public clouds. As the industry embraces Kubernete, CloudBees is the only continuous delivery solution that works across all computing environments.”