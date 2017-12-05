Cloudera, Tata Communications form strategic partnership to tackle big data

Cloudera, Tata Communications aim to boost business growth by offering a solution suite to optimise data use.

Tata Communications and Cloudera aim to tackle the data deluge enterprises are facing by offering a service to help unleash the power of their data.

Leveraging Cloudera’s machine learning and analytics capability alongside Tata Communications’ cloud platform, the two companies are able to offer enterprises the ability to quickly capture, store and analyse data across multiple sources with managed services.

IDC predicts that 163 zettabytes of data will be generated by 2025, ten times the amount generated last year. Therefore, this immense amount of growth brings the challenge of managing various types of data, from different sources without bursting business budgets.

With the challenge to manage more data than ever before, Cloudera and Tata Communications’ solution is a problem solver for businesses. It aims to improve structure for a variety of types and volumes of data, transforming overhead costs into a profit centre.

Using the solution, enterprises can capitalise their data much more easily whether it is on-premises or cloud-based and thus drive better productivity, enhancing customer experiences and boosting innovation.

Srinivasan CR, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management & Data Centre Services, Tata Communications said: “Enterprises are already capturing and storing the data that could fuel their growth if managed efficiently and effectively. Our solution provides enterprises with the scale, speed and expertise to quickly transform raw data into structured and meaningful insights that address business challenges.

The managed services offered by Cloudera and Tate Communications have different options available across dedicated or multi-tenant cloud environments, flexible depending on the client. Furthermore, the solution offers a flexible ‘pay-as-you-use’ pricing model according to the capacity required.

– Why data is important, especially in driverless cars

Key features across the solution suite includes data lifecycle management, analytics and governance, managed analytics and visualisation tools and professional services all with the goal to help enterprises define, design and implement their big data strategy.

Mark Micallef, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera, said: “Organizations are still relying on legacy solutions to deal with today’s challenge of large and growing amounts of data. The managed services offering for Big Data helps enterprises turn this into an opportunity, with a modern and integrated big data platform that deploys machine learning and advanced analytics.

“Our strategic partnership with Tata Communications empowers organizations with a solution that derives real value from data and truly enables businesses with data-driven decision-making capabilities.”