Cloudflare Suffers “Major” Outage: Takes Down a Chunk of the Internet

UPDATED 16:15 with Cloudflare incident response details.

A major Cloudflare outage knocked websites around the world offline today. CEO Matthew Prince said the issue was “network wide”.

The incident comes a week after the content delivery network (CDN)’s services were briefly taken down by a BGP routing leak.

Cloudflare said: “We saw a massive spike in CPU that caused primary and secondary systems to fall over. We shut down the process that was causing the CPU spike. Service restored to normal within ~30 minutes.”

“We’re now investigating the root cause of what happened.”

CDN’s are geographically distributed group of servers which work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content. Cloudflare also provides an authoritative domain name system as well as load balancing, routing and DDoS protection services.

Aware of major @Cloudflare issues impacting us network wide. Team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on. Will continue to update. — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) July 2, 2019

The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) defines a BGP route leak as “the propagation of routing announcement(s) beyond their intended scope.”

It essentially involves the illegitimate advertisement of blocks of IP addresses, which propagate across networks and lead to incorrect or suboptimal routing.

Downdetector showed a simultaneous spike in reports for outages at CenturyLink, Shopify, Discord, Grindr, Nest, Amazon Web Services and more.

Among those affected was Coindesk, which said bad data from our providers as a result of the outage meant it was showing incorrect Bitcoin prices.

ALERT: Due to a cloudflare outage, we're getting bad data from our providers, which is showing incorrect crypto prices. Calm down everyone, Bitcoin is not $26. — CoinDesk (@coindesk) July 2, 2019

