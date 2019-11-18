Google Cloud Buys VMware Workload Specialist CloudSimple

VMware-as-a-Service for GCP…

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has agreed to buy CloudSimple in the second major acquisition of new CEO Thomas Kurian’s tenure.

GCP said the acquisition allows it to “accelerate a fully integrated VMware migration solution with improved support for our customers”.

Santa Clara-based CloudSimple lets customers redeploy VMware enterprise workloads from on-premise data centers into its platform for GCP or Azure.

The deal follows GCP’s $2.6 billion deal to acquire Business Intelligence (BI) specialist Looker in June. As with Looker, CloudSimple is already a major GCP partner.

GCP’s VP, engineering, Rich Sanzi said: “Many enterprises are using VMware in their on-premises environments to run a variety of workloads: business applications such as ERP and CRM; databases such as Oracle and SQL Server; development and test environments; virtual desktops; and reporting and analytics systems.

“As part of their IT modernization initiatives, we hear frequently from enterprise customers that they need a simple way to migrate those workloads to the cloud. To put it simply: they want to be able to run what they want, where they want, and how they want—so they can leverage existing investments with as little toil as possible.”

The deal comes after AWS snapped up data migration services specialist CloudEndure from under GCP’s nose early this year. CloudEndure had been selected by GCP to power its free VM Migration Service, which allowed GCP users to migrate physical servers and virtual machines from existing environments (cloud or on-premises).

CloudSimple CEO “Excited”

CloudSimple CEO and founder Guru Pangal wrote: “The CloudSimple platform transforms bare-metal resources in public cloud data centers into “as-a-service” private clouds which can be fast-provisioned in an automated fashion.

“These private clouds are managed through a single portal, enabling customers to easily access all the public cloud services while benefiting from scalable monitoring, alerting, fault tolerance and 24×7 global support of their private clouds.

He added: “We saw the incredible potential to transform enterprise workloads to the cloud by partnering more strategically with a cloud provider who could help us with larger investments and tighter integration with the cloud to realize the massive potential of our offering. Google Cloud’s amazing innovation prowess, modern infrastructure and clear leadership in areas like smart analytics convinced us that joining this incredible team will accelerate our joint vision.”

Terms were not disclosed.