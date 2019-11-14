IT Services Back to Home

Codeanywhere Blames GCP Outage for Vanished Work

Increase / Decrease text size
Codeanywhere
Previous ArticleEU Data Honchos Give Green Light to Equinix Over Data Transfers: Brexit? No Problem, Says Firm
Next ArticleDocker Splits in Two with Mirantis Sale

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Conversational AI Specialist Moveworks Lands $75 Million in Series B Round
7 hours ago
New AWS Data Exchange Lets Users Pull 1000+ Data Products into S3
8 hours ago
“All-Dude Line-Ups”: DevOps Conference Vows Diversity After 100% Male Speaker Event
11 hours ago
Docker Splits in Two with Mirantis Sale
12 hours ago
Codeanywhere Blames GCP Outage for Vanished Work
14 hours ago
EU Data Honchos Give Green Light to Equinix Over Data Transfers: Brexit? No Problem, Says Firm
1 day ago
Mozilla, Red Hat and Intel Create Bytecode Alliance To Move WebAssembly Past Browsers
1 day ago
Intel Pulls the Covers Off a New Movidius VPU
1 day ago
Microsoft Pushes Out Patches for 13 Critical Vulnerabilities, Spanning IE, Hypervisor Escape, More
2 days ago
Xilinx: “Try Our Free FGPA Programming Software Platform, It’s Easy, Promise!”
2 days ago
Magento Implores Users to Patch as Card Skimmers Proliferate
2 days ago
Vodafone PAYG Returns to Growth After 10 Years
3 days ago
AMD Rolls Out Major Software Architecture Changes
3 days ago
ICO Seeks Proceeds of Crime Powers to Tackle Criminal Misuse of Data
3 days ago
Google Cloud in Major Global Outage: Numerous Services Fail
3 days ago
Penetration Testing: “Think Evil” (But Get that Scope Crystal Clear)
3 days ago