CoinDeal Roars into Official Partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers

CoinDeal’s official partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers is a first for football sponsorship with cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Cypriot Global cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDeal has announced an official partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.

The deal is a first of its kind sponsorship for football, as Wolverhampton Wanderers FC become the first team to have a cryptocurrency exchange platform as sponsor.

Cryptocurrencies have been involved in sponsoring sports for quite some time with blockchain platform FLUX being a sponsor of eSports team Gambit.

Formula One team Williams has also explored blockchain technology as it partnered up with enterprise middleware blockchain platform Omnitude a few months ago.

CoinDeal are a relatively young cryptocurrency since been founded in March 2018 by Polish entrepreneurs Adam Bicz, Kajetan Mackowiak, and Filip Dzierzak in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The platform offers users the ability to trade cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, DASH and QTUM as well as offering fiat currencies such as the Euro and U.S. Dollar.

Kajetan Mackowiak, Co-Founder of CoinDeal commented on their new sponsorship deal with the returning Premier League team:

“At CoinDeal, we are very aware of the impact that football marketing can have on brand and its community, especially in industry such as ours. We believe that a club like Wolverhampton Wanderers will help portray our message globally.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be involved with Wolves, on the eve of their return to the English Premier League and we look forward to supporting them to ensure they continue their incredible performance levels both on and off the pitch.”

Laurie Dalrymple, Managing Director at Wolverhampton Wanderers added: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with CoinDeal at such an exciting time in Wolves’ history, and very pleased to announce our very first shirt sleeve sponsor.

“Once more a partner has agreed to tweaking the colour of their logo to complement our kit, which is a huge gesture of goodwill towards the club and its fans, and something we are very grateful for.”

Image credited to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.