Community Fibre signs full-fibre deal with City of London

The latest roll-out of full-fibre coincides with the City of London’s digital aims as well as the governments.

Community Fibre has signed a new agreement with the City of London, to extend its full-fibre network to almost 3,000 more residential properties.

The project will provide extended cover of the company’s 1Gbps UK FTTH broadband network to a further 2,800 residential homes in the area.

Community Fibre has said it now has access to 150,000 homes in London, and aims to cover 500,000 properties through affordable ultra-fast Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connections by the end of 2022.

The ISP’s existing agreements in London already include Southwark (54,000), Wandsworth (35,000), Hammersmith and Fulham (17,000), Westminster (9,000), Richmond (9,000) and now the City of London (2,800).

“We are delighted to be working with the City of London Corporation to bring Gigabit services to properties in London,” Community Fibre CEO Jeremy Chelot said. “It shows the commitment and push for innovation by the corporation to help us provide the best connectivity to meet residents’ needs.By 2022, Community Fibre will bring full-fibre connections to more than 500,000 properties across London, providing more Londoners with the internet they deserve at affordable prices.”

The deal with Community Fibre aims to bring residents with connection speeds 100 times faster than the minimum requirements by the government. Additionally, the new deal coincides with the City of London Corporation’s aim to promote digital inclusion by offering the broadband at affordable prices.

Earlier in March 2018, Community Fibre had announced a separate agreement with the London Borough of Southwark under which the company will deploy its 1Gbps FTTH broadband network to 54,000 properties owned by the local authority.

According to thinkbroadband, the current broadband coverage levels are poor in the local authority with just over half (51.5%) receiving superfast coverage. However the existing full-fibre service coverage of 34.1% places it third just behind City of Kingston Upon Hull (75.5%) and East Riding of Yorkshire (36.9%).

It said: “With some 10 million visitors a year to the area, public connectivity is important too and that is why O2 Wi-Fi is available across many of the streets in the City of London but the performance does vary from 60 Mbps down and 12 Mbps up to a much slower 2.7 Mbps down and 1.1 Mbps up.

“Those two tests and many more have been done across the City of London and once we have had chance to return over a weekend to see if the lack of commuters has an impact we will most likely share all the results.”