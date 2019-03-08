EU Approves Implementation of High-Performance Infrastructure

“Above all it will allow the EU to complete its core transport network by 2030.”

The European Parliament and Council are one step closer to finalising a budget for the time period 2012-2027, that will see the implementation of extensive infrastructure investment in the energy, transport and energy sectors.

Part of the investment involves deploying new digital service infrastructure and broadband networks. These projects will enable the creation of new business opportunities and interconnect the digital services within the digital single market.

As part of the digital portfolio keen attention is being paid to technologies like 5G and autonomous vehicles.

The proposal will aim to use 5G to build up connectivity infrastructure in hospitals, schools and transportation hubs. It will also see the roll out of electric charging points across Europe.

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, commented in a release that: “The new Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital will target strategic infrastructure investments, including 5G corridors along major transport paths, linking users across Europe to high performance computing centres, and gigabit connectivity for 5G-ready communities.”

“By spearheading such deployments, CEF Digital will contribute to Member States’ efforts in reaching the EU’s 2025 Gigabit objectives and making the EU a smarter, sustainable and competitive digital economy.”

Connecting Europe Facility

A key goal within the proposed Connecting Europe Facility proposal is the effort to make the European Union operate with a climate neutral impact. As such the transport policies have prioritised environmentally friendly modes like rail and vehicles that use alternative fuel.

Violeta Bulc EU Commissioner for Transport commented that: “It will deliver on connectivity, accelerate the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the EU’s economy and create synergies between the transport, energy and digital infrastructure.”

“Above all it will allow the EU to complete its core transport network by 2030, which is the backbone of the single market, supporting the needs of logistic operators and passengers.”

The CEF provisional agreement has been approved by the EU Parliament and the Council. The next step is for the overall EU long-term budget to be approved.

Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete commented that: “The enhanced Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) will be crucial to further integrate the energy market, help the penetration of renewable energy sources and increase security of supply. The new programme will also help us complete strategic projects which are essential for a real Energy Union.”