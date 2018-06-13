Why You May Need to Migrate your Legacy Content Applications to the Cloud

Content’s getting faster; legacy systems slower. Do you need a managed migration plan?

Content is key to any digital business. Today, that means dealing with content which changes day by day, hour by hour, or minute by minute. Importantly today’s content is created by distributed teams around the world both inside and outside company firewalls. This requires one platform that works for all your content needs and enables collaboration and process across the extended enterprise.

Drawbacks of Legacy Platforms

Many legacy Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems just weren’t built in this way. They focussed on use within an organisation and on strict levels of control for different job functions rather than enabling a digital workplace for employees.

Research from Systemscope found that more than half of organisations which implemented ECM projects struggled with adoption by employees. Employees need secure file sharing, external and team collaboration and mobile and field productivity at a minimum. Otherwise they will fall-back on using email and online file sharing with implications for efficiency, security and data protection.

A cloud-based system can mitigate risk and regulatory exposure while driving down infrastructure costs. Finally such a move gives the organisation the foundations on which to power their digital transformation by reimagining organisational productivity and agility. As content takes on an ever more important role in the business so do the demands on your ECM solution. A cloud content management platform, makes it far easier to respond to changing business demands.

Challenges of Migration

Migrating content from a legacy content management system to a cloud content management platform can present some challenges. But it provides the opportunity for many organisations to take a more strategic view of their content management tools. Deploying a truly collaborative cloud content management platform means an end to fragmented work, disconnected processes and insecure data. Box is one such platform that can do more than enable collaboration & process across the extended enterprise. It can Integrate with the apps your employees already work in whilst ensuring that your content is secure and compliant for every industry and geography.

Steps to Take the Sting out of Moving

Box offer a variety of ways to handle the migrations process regardless of the level of complexity. More complex migrations may choose Box Shuttle, a managed, white glove migration service tailored to your specific requirements. This involves the creation of a migration plan with key milestones from start to end. Whichever path to the cloud you choose take advantage of the fact that you are not the first. Look at examples of similar journeys taken by other organisations to make the move as painless as possible and ensure you get both best value and greatest strategic benefits from the project.