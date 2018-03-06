Cyber security laws turn UK into global cloud leader

There’s still problems to overcome but the UK is heading in the right direction.

When it comes to the adoption of cloud computing technology the UK has often talked a good game but not really delivered.

In 2016 the UK sat ninth out of the leading 24 IT economies in BSA – The Software Alliance’s Cloud Computing Scorecard, a pretty limp placing given the UK’s adamance that it is a digital powerhouse.

Flash forward two years and the UK can start to hold its head up high with the same report putting the UK in fourth place. The report suggests that this leap it in part thanks to the legal and regulatory environment encouraging greater cloud innovation.

The report, which ranks countries’ preparedness for the adoption and growth of cloud computing services, ranked Germany in the top position, followed by Japan, and the United States in second and third respectively.

Strong data protection laws, updated recently to reflect the upcoming provisions of the GDPR, and thanks to the National Cyber Security Strategy – which outperformed all other countries – have shot the UK up the charts, however, there’s still plenty to be done.

The cyber laws may be comprehensive, but requiring businesses to register their data sets with the regulator may act as a barrier to some cloud services. Continuing debate over the regulation of law enforcement access to data, where some of the proposals are less than user friendly, could have a negative effect on cloud computing.

There are advanced IP laws, which are regularly enforced, however, the report says that there is still a gap in relation to trade secrets protection and enforcement.

“The Scorecard is a tool that can help countries constructively self-evaluate their policies and determine next steps to increase adoption of cloud computing,” said Victoria Espinel, President and CEO of BSA | The Software Alliance.

“Cloud computing allows anyone to access technology previously available only to large organizations, paving the way for increased connectivity and innovation. Countries that embrace the free flow of data, implement cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, protect intellectual property, and establish IT infrastructure will continue to reap the benefits of cloud computing for businesses and citizens alike.”