Cyber Security Back to Home

Cybereason Raises $200M from Softbank, as CEO Dismisses “Irrelevant” McAfee, Symantec

Increase / Decrease text size
cybereason ceo, softbank investment
Previous ArticleInvitation Only "Azure Security Lab" Will Pay Out $300k for VM Escapes
Next ArticleSamsung Slashes Time to Mass Production for its Next-Gen SSD

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google’s AI Team Open-Sources Brain Mapping Visualisation Technology
1 hour ago
Samsung Slashes Time to Mass Production for its Next-Gen SSD
2 hours ago
Cybereason Raises $200M from Softbank, as CEO Dismisses “Irrelevant” McAfee, Symantec
6 hours ago
Invitation Only “Azure Security Lab” Will Pay Out $300k for VM Escapes
17 hours ago
HPE Buys MapR Assets, to Roll Stricken Firm into its Data Storage Business
19 hours ago
Monzo Admits Internal “Bug” Resulted in PINs Being Stored Wrongly, Urges Reset
20 hours ago
Hackers Feast on Exotic DDoS Threat Vectors, as Botnet “Buffet” Gets Ever Larger
21 hours ago
“Get Your On-Premises Licensed Software off Our (And the Other) Clouds”: Microsoft
24 hours ago
Malware Attacks Designed to Destroy Systems are on the Rise – and Manufacturing is Increasingly the Target
1 day ago
Cloudflare Pulls Support for “Uniquely Lawless” 8Chan After Walmart Massacre
1 day ago
Five Questions with… Auth0 CISO, Joan Pepin
1 day ago
Google to Charge Search Rivals to Appear on Android after €4.3b Competition Fine
4 days ago
We’re Not Killing G-Cloud, says CCS, Just Putting Hyperscale Elsewhere
4 days ago
RBS Facing “Increasingly Sophisticated and Frequent Cyberattacks”
4 days ago
Don’t Believe the Hype: Data Privacy Myths Are a Ticking Time Bomb
4 days ago
Poor IoT Security is Manna from Heaven for Bug Bounty Hunters, But Web Apps Still Dominate
4 days ago