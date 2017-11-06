Gemalto slash security costs with on-demand SaaS platform

Gemalto says this on-demand security-as-a-service platform will be the first of its kind that offers the user everything in one place.

Arming your organisation with ample security is set to become easier as Gemalto announce the launch of an on-demand security-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The creators of the SafeNet Data Protection On Demand platform consider it the first of its kind, harnessing DevOps tools and cloud services to provide all-encompassing security to data wherever it is situated.

It has been designed with the intention to make it easy to bring on board and integrate with existing systems, while working in such a way that organisations will not need to be concerned with configuration and management.

Sebastien Cano, executive vice president for Enterprise & Cybersecurity at Gemalto, said: “SafeNet Data Protection On Demand simplifies data security operations by lowering the cost of ownership, reducing deployment times and eliminating the need to manage multiple solutions… The platform’s cloud neutrality model also brings speed, agility and flexibility for users to deploy the data security services they need in minutes with flexible pay-as-you-go pricing.”

With GDPR drawing ever nearer, businesses may be encouraged by the prospect of a cost-effective, easy to use means of enhancing security. The regulation is set to be active from May 2018, and fines could be crippling for those that do not achieve compliance.

Garrett Bekker, Principal Analyst at 451 Research, said: “Complexity has always been a pain point for organisations when it comes to deploying encryption and key management, and the growth of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) will only magnify this challenge.”

While it is important that organisations strive to educate on cybersecurity and increase general awareness, it has become evident that new technologies must be leveraged to reduce the weight of the security challenge.

“By providing organisations with a single consolidated platform accessible through an online marketplace, Gemalto’s SafeNet Data Protection On Demand can allow companies of all sizes to deploy encryption, key management and hardware security module offerings with only a mouse click, eliminating the burdens of physical deployments and also helping resource-constrained enterprises address the growing shortage of skilled security personnel,” Bekker said.