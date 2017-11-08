Six Ways IT Service Providers Can Protect Their Clients from Ransomware

By 2020, remote workers will account for 72 percent of the U.S. workforce, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast.

That can present a challenge for IT service providers (ITSPs), who are being tasked with performing more security and recovery tasks on a wider range of computing devices in more locations than ever before. The issue is multi–fold and includes:

Proliferation of devices (smartphones, tablets and other devices)

Wider number of worker locations

Closer integration of devices into a company’s back-office systems

Continuing threats from ransomware

Ransomware has frequently been in the headlines recently, and with good reason. In the first quarter of 2017, reports of mobile ransomware increased 250 percent over the same quarter in 2016, according to security firm, Kaspersky. Global damage costs from ransomware are expected to top $5 billion in 2017, up from just $325 million in 2015.

Among ITSP clients, data security is the No. 1 priority, according to the Autotask Metrics That Matter™ 2017 ITSP benchmarking survey, cited by 44 percent of respondents. In the past several years, security as a priority has skyrocketed from six per cent in 2013 to 44 per cent currently.

Companies increasingly are turning to their ITSPs for help to protect the company, its employees and its digital assets against ransomware.

New C yber T hreats P ose N ew S ecurity R ealities

When thinking about cybersecurity, it’s not just about if a business will be attacked, it’s

about when a business will be attacked. Infection methods have become more sophisticated, and

phishing scams look more realistic than ever. Two of the more recent ransomware attacks serve as valuable evidence.

In May 2017, a phishing scam posed as a Google Docs request. When people clicked a link within the email, the hacker was able to access all their emails and contacts, as well as send and delete emails within accounts. The attack compromised more than one million Gmail accounts.

PayPal accounts were also targeted with a highly sophisticated phishing scam that asked people to take a selfie while holding credit cards and a form of identification. Why were these attacks so successful? Because people immediately trusted the emails they received. By leveraging the logos and powerful brand recognition that Google and PayPal have, the creators of these attacks were able to catch people off guard and, in turn, infect more devices.

But perhaps the most destructive ransomware that we have seen this year is WannaCry, which has worm-like capabilities. While most ransomware typically limits infection to the device that clicked and installed it, malware like WannaCry can spread across a network and replicate itself onto other devices. Once WannaCry infects a device, it finds and encrypts files, displays a “ransom note” and demands bitcoin payment from infected users.