Cyber-security centre for UK

Plans to combat e-attack on UK IT-systems

The UK is set for a national cyber-security centre to fight against increasing online threats. The centre is expected to advise Whitehall departments and companies on defence against criminal gangs and foreign powers hacking into public sector and the country’s IT infrastructure, reported the Guardian.

The UK’s Prime Minister Gordon Brown would publish details of the initiative as part of the new national security strategy to be announced later in June, sources confirmed.

Earlier, US President Barack Obama has also unveiled a cyber security strategy to protect US IT infrastructure; Brown has decided to launch a similar initiative to protect the UK’s business IT systems. Brown’s new plan might see the appointment of a cyber-czar to supervise the new centre and step up fight against hacking attempts.

Cyber attacks could bring down an entire country’s digital systems by allowing foreign states to access them. Last year UK MPs were reportedly warned about emails apparently being sent by the European Parliament, amid fears of those being used by Chinese hackers.

The UK cyber-security centre is being developed in parallel with the US and other governments. The changes would see the Cabinet Office co-ordinating anti e-crime initiatives across government.

Currently, the UK controls e-crime attacks through various agencies, such as, the Metropolitan Police’s e-crime unit and the Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA).