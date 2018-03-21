Data Connect 2018

Unlock the Power of Data.

Fuelling the digital age is data, the new ‘oil’ that is transforming the world at a speed that has never been seen before.

Harnessing this diverse commodity to power the digital business is complex. Devising a strategy that taps into what is an often unused resource can stop your business from being left behind by the competition.

Becoming a data driven organisation unlocks new opportunities for customers, employees and businesses, but whilst the potential gains are clear and easy to understand, the journey isn’t simple.

For those looking to unlock the power of data there is help.

Computer Business Review is using its heritage as a leading technology publication for over 20 years to offer a programme of debate and insight into data intelligence and innovation with its first conference – Data Connect.

Taking place at Sofitel London St James on the 13th September 2018, Data Connect will bring together IT decision-makers and industry leaders that specialise across a number of key sectors.

Attendees can expect to hear industry leaders share their expertise in a number of key growth areas – from GDPR and data governance, to blockchain, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things – in addition to identifying emerging growth trends and shining a light on the ways that data is revolutionising business.

Providing an active environment in which delegates can take part in panels, round tables and interviews, Data Connect will give you the opportunity to really get to grips with the big issues in the industry during this CPD Certified Event.

Hear from the likes of Mark Foulsham, Chief Digital Office of disability charity Scope UK, Jessica Figueras, Chief Analyst, Global Data Public Sector, Peter Jackson, Chief Data Officer for Southern Water, and Lorna Cropper, Senior Associate, Privacy and Information, Fieldfisher, and many more.

For further information, and to register for the event, head to: https://www.cbr-events.com/dataconnect2018/index.html