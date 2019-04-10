DataStax, MongoDB, Redis and More Join GCP

Distributed databases galore come to Google Cloud Console

“We’ve always seen our friends in the open-source community as equal collaborators, and not simply a resource to be mined” said Google Cloud’s Chris DiBona, Director, Open Source on Tuesday.

With that shot across the bows at AWS – which has frustrated many open source-based companies by rolling out managed services built on their code bases, without contributing to the code’s upstream – the company announced seven key new partnerships this week.

Confluent, DataStax, Elastic, InfluxData, MongoDB, Neo4j and Redis Labs are all now available as managed services on Google Cloud Platform (GCP); many agreeing to partner closely on joint go-to-market efforts, including sales incentives, along with simplified joint billing.

MongoDB’s VP, Developer Advocacy, Seong Park, told Computer Business Review: “It’s great to be a first class citizen on GCP Console. Google see the value of strengthening and deepening partnerships with best of breed technologies – it’s great to work with them from a partnership perspective.”

He added: “GCP are at the forefront of how they are looking to leverage their offering to power AI; the work they’re doing with TensorFlow, Kubernetes. There are a lot of strategic opportunities for us in terms of how we take advantage of that.”

The Open Source 7

For those unfamiliar with the companies, here’s what they offer:

Confluent: Founded by the team that built Apache Kafka, Confluent builds an event streaming platform that lets companies easily access data as real-time streams.

DataStax: DataStax powers enterprises with an always-on, distributed cloud database built on Apache Cassandra and designed for hybrid cloud.

Elastic: Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search use cases, like logging, security, and analytics.

InfluxData: The company’s InfluxDB is an open-source time series database optimised for fast, high-availability storage and retrieval of time series data. Learn more.

MongoDB: MongoDB is a distributed NoSQL general-purpose database platform, with a flexible model and control over data location.

Neo4j: Neo4j is a native graph database platform specifically optimised to map, store, and traverse networks of highly connected data to reveal invisible contexts and hidden relationships to power real-time applications.

Redis Labs: Redis Labs is the home of Redis, the world’s most popular in-memory database, and commercial provider of Redis Enterprise.

The benefits of the partnerships include fully managed services for enterprises uses these companies’ tools in Google cloud, with best efforts made to optimise performance and latency between the service and application.

They also include a single user interface to provision and manage the service from the Google Cloud Console; unified billing and Google Cloud support, so users can manage and log support tickets in a single window.