Dell EMC dials into digital transformation with VxBlock 1000

Scalability, simplicity and flexibility are the core benefits of this latest system from Dell EMC.

Aiming to help customers on their digital transformation journey, Dell EMC has announced the latest iteration of the VxBlock System, looking to provide a streamlined approach.

The VxBlock System 1000 has been specifically designed to support all workloads by making a full spectrum of storage options available to the user. In addition to this, the latest system will provide more options for data protection.

An improvement in server scalability is also out outcome intended by Dell EMC, the system will allow a mixture of storage arrays to be used, including Isilon, VMAX, XtremIO and Dell EMC Unity. Another expected outcome noted by Dell EMC is a 60 per cent reduction in rack space.

In a statement, Dell EMC Storage Division president Jeff Boudreau said: “When customers deploy converged infrastructure, what they are really looking to do is invest in technology that removes datacentre cost while, ultimately, improving outcomes.”

“Our role is to deliver converged infrastructure innovation that has the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require, but with pooled resources, so the datacentre is more efficient even as workload requirements change,” Boudreau said.

Dell EMC is in a reasonably good position to embark on these new projects, having maintained its strong position by achieving third quarter growth in 2017 of 37.9 per cent. During that period the company also recorded increasing revenue, having risen to $3 billion from $2.2 billion.

While these statistics represent a degree of stability, there is still considerable debt left hanging over the biggest tech merger deal of all time. Now Dell Technologies is considering ways of generating speedy growth, with sources said to be familiar with the organisation revealing considerations on whether to make a return to public status, or to engage in acquisition deals as a stimulant for growth.