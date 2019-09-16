Oracle and Deloitte Team Up: Launch “ELEVATE” Cloud Migration Partnership

Oracle taps Deloitte in cloud migration drive…

A new partnership between Deloitte and Oracle, announced today, aims to help customers upgrading their database infrastructure land smoothly on Oracle’s cloud and shift to its “autonomous database” offering.

The partnership provides a single accountability structure, along with combined tools that automate cloud migrations of Oracle, non-Oracle workloads, and hybrid cloud environments, wrapping the finished article up with a “holistic approach to cyber security… regardless of customer preferred technologies and requirements*.”

(The announcement comes four months after a Rimini Street survey found limited appetite to migrate off on-premise Oracle databases and onto the cloud, with 38.6 percent considering it, versus 46.2 percent preferring to stay on-premises.)

The Deloitte and Oracle collaboration is fueled by Oracle’s automated cloud migration set of tools and services, “Soar”, and Deloitte’s own ATADATA tool for mapping, managing and migrating complex workloads.

“The teaming arrangement focuses on accelerating customer innovation by helping them rapidly migrate and manage workloads,” the two said, as Oracle kicked off its OpenWorld event in the US this week; at which it is expected to roll out a range of new offerings, including new autonomous database services.

“Clients are seeking a foundation that creates opportunities for the enterprise to be more agile and innovative, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database offers a clear path for achieving those goals,” said Jeffrey Davis, global Oracle business leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

He added: “With this strategic collaboration with Oracle Consulting, we are putting modern, industry-leading cloud infrastructure within reach for companies of all sizes.”

*Computer Business Review assumes that this latter offering is an idiosyncratically worded promise to respect customers’ favoured security tools, rather than a promise to tear them up and throw them away, “regardless” of what the customer prefers.