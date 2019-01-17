Digital Shadows and Immersive Labs Team Up on Threat Intelligence

Infosec skills can be taught using near to real-time examples

Two leading UK cybersecurity startups have joined forces today in a move that will make Digital Shadows’ threat intelligence data available within hours on Immersive Labs gamified training platform.

The partnership will allow users of Immersive Labs (founded in 2017 by an ex-GCHQ security trainer and backed by Robert Hannigan, former Director of GCHQ) to hone their skills on near to real-time emerging threats.

Read this: Landmark GCHQ Publication Reveals Vulnerability Disclosure Process

They will also be able to analyse newly identified threat models and malware safely within virtual machines spun up so that educators can explain how they propagate across systems and simulate realistic and recent live attacks.

The partnership comes days after Immersive Labs announced that its Series A funding round, led by active customer Goldman Sachs had raised $8 million.

Immersive Labs’ platform can run in any internet browser. It allows users to spin up over 300 labs on topics including SOC Analysis, Malware Analysis and Ethical Hacking, without specialist software or plug-ins. Labs are suitable from novice to “ninja”.

It also provides CISOs and CIOs with data on how security teams are performing.

Immersive’s CSO Rupert Cook told Computer Business Review in a call: “We’ve known Digital Shadows since the company started. They’re a client of us and a great company to work with. The benefit here is relevant content almost immediately… It’s really useful for us to see diagnose and threats as they come in and then be able to use them to simulate up-to-date live attacks. It’s why our customers love Immersive Labs