Digital transformation success key to protecting revenue

How urgently do you think organisations need to complete digital transformation projects? Tight budgets are slowing down IT projects.

It been discovered that 81 per cent or four in five businesses globally believe the completion of digital transformation initiatives is essential to protecting revenue from damage in the next year.

Facing this tight foreseen deadline, IT decision makers are being forced to spread resources thinly. An IT delivery gap is opening because of these challenges, meaning that these individuals are failing to complete the projects they are required to.

There does not appear to be a lack of awareness regarding the importance of digital transformation, with MuleSoft research also revealing that project volumes have increased by 27 per cent in spite of having to work with a stretched budget.

Ross Mason, founder and vice president of product strategy, MuleSoft, said: “When it comes to digital transformation, it is no longer a case of ‘if’ but ‘when’ for organizations. However, there is growing impatience at a business level to make the goals of digital transformation a reality right now, as those that fall behind will start to lose revenue and market share fast.”

A challenge that stands out widely among IT decision makers is integration, a towering 89 per cent of them say the process is slowing their approach to digital transformation, putting pressure on time, resources and budget.

“Today, CIOs and IT decision makers are under a huge amount of pressure to meet business expectations, but it’s clear that they are struggling to keep up. Integration challenges are creating an IT delivery gap, and organizations can no longer afford to let it drain time, resources and budget,” the MuleSoft founder said.

According to research from Gartner, global IT spending is set to total $3.7 trillion in 2018, up 4.5 per cent from 2017. The MuleSoft survey found that organisations are pumping 22 per cent of their annual budgets into integration; this means that in 2018 organisations could spend as much as $800 billion on the integration process alone.