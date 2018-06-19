Avoiding ‘Tech-xit’: The New Immigration Rules Encouraging Global Tech Stars to Settle Here Visa Outage: Switch Failure Blamed, No Detection Software in Place Public Sector Back to Home Digital Transformation in Local and Central Government Increase / Decrease text size Jon Bernstein speaks with Clive Longbottom, Founder of Quocirca Previous ArticleAvoiding ‘Tech-xit’: The New Immigration Rules Encouraging Global Tech Stars to Settle Here Next ArticleVisa Outage: Switch Failure Blamed, No Detection Software in Place