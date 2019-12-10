You Could Pee These Files, or Store them in a 3D Printed Rabbit

“DNA is currently the only data storage medium that can also exist as a liquid, which allows us to insert it into objects of any shape”

Researchers from ETH Zurich has discovered a new method for turning nearly any object into a data storage unit – successfully storing megabytes of data in a 3D printed plastic rabbit and the lens of a researcher’s glasses, using a technique that they are dubbing the DNA of Things (DoT).

The technique relies on embedding a DNA “barcode” in silica nanobeads, which are fused into a material of choice.

“DoT could be applied to store electronic health records in medical implants, to hide data in everyday objects and to manufacture objects containing their own blueprint. It may also facilitate the development of self-replicating machines”, the team said in a paper in Nature Biotechnology, published Monday.

The research was led by ETH Zurich’s Robert Grass, professor at the Department of Chemistry and Applied Biosciences and Yaniv Erlich, a former professor of Computer Science at Columbia University and CSO of genealogy platform MyHeritage (working on this project in an independent capacity).

“With this method, we can integrate 3D-​printing instructions into an object, so that after decades or even centuries, it will be possible to obtain those instructions directly from the object itself,” explained Grass .

In the paper, the research team detailed how they stored a 1.4 MB video in DNA in plexiglass spectacle lenses and retrieved it by excising a tiny piece of the plexiglass and sequencing the embedded DNA. They also 3D printed a rabbit out of plastic, which contains the instructions for printing itself.

Erlich had another left-field idea: “[You could hide information James Bond style. Since silica beads are biocompatible you can theoretically drink them and urinate the files in the other side of the boarder (don’t try at home!)”.

He added: “The DNA of Things is an application where current DNA synthesis is not overly cost prohibitive…”

Translating a 3D-​printing file like the one stored in the plastic rabbit’s DNA costs around 2,000 Swiss francs (£1,500), Grass said; most of the cost being to synthese the DNA molecules; the larger the batch size, the lower the unit cost.

We used our "DNA of things" architecture to store the 3D printing file (stl file) of the bunny in DNA. Then, we took the DNA, encapsulated it in silica beads, mixed the beads with PCL plastic, extruded, and printed the bunny. The end result? pic.twitter.com/yCBJIzgdGq — Yaniv (((Erlich))) (@erlichya) December 9, 2019

“All other known forms of storage have a fixed geometry: a hard drive has to look like a hard drive, a CD like a CD. You can’t change the form without losing information,” Erlich added in a ETH Zurich blog post. “DNA is currently the only data storage medium that can also exist as a liquid, which allows us to insert it into objects of any shape.”