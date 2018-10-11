FTSE 100 Vulnerability Warning: Over 70% Have Single DNS Provider

“Best practice DNS resiliency means diverse facilities, networks and prefixes. This is most easily accomplished by choosing two separate managed DNS providers, while ensuring that they aren’t hosting your nameservers in the same facility”

Over 70 percent of the FTSE 100’s constituent companies rely on a single DNS nameserver, or provider, potentially exposing them to significant risk from a future DDoS attack like the one that crippled DNS provider Dyn in 2016, a new report by network intelligence specialists ThousandEyes warns.

The huge attack on Dyn in October 2016 took companies from GitHub to Netflix, via Paypal and Starbucks, offline for hours after approximately 100,000 malicious endpoints launched high-volume floods of TCP and UDP packets, both with destination port 53, at the company’s infrastructure.

Despite the lessons learned from this attack, the state of DNS resilience even among among top SaaS providers is poor, with 60 percent relying on a single source for their authoritative nameservers; at odds with industry best practice – while the FTSE 100 (the UK’s largest listed companies) appear to be even less robust, ThousandEyes said.

The San Francisco-headquartered company collected data from 170 cities over the course of 30 days — between August 19 and September 19, 2018 — generating over 15 million data points into DNS provision for the report.

What’s DNS Again?

The DNS is the system that maps human-friendly domain names like https://www.cbronline.com to IP addresses. A DNS resolver interacts with various tiers of DNS hierarchy, working to resolve queries on behalf of users.

When a user’s system requests a record of a domain, the resolver will immediately send a response to the user if the resolver has already cached the record. If the resolver does not have the record, it will iteratively interact with the DNS infrastructure to retrieve it.

As a domain name owner, a FTSE 100 company, for example, is responsible for defining where the records that point to its web properties will be stored.

As ThousandEyes notes, these may be self-hosted in a data center, or it may choose to use one or multiple managed DNS providers inplace of or in addition to self-hosting. If a brand has any online value, scalable and resilient DNS deployment is important.

DNS Provider Resilience: Redundant Connectivity Vital

ThousandEyes notes: “One point of confusion about DNS redundancy is that having two or more DNS nameservers doesn’t necessarily mean that you have sufficient resiliency. The reason is that those DNS servers are often hosted within a single network and often within a single IP prefix.