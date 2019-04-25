Docker Teams up with UK’s Arm to Create “Common Software Pipeline” for Cloud and Edge

More containers at the edge will reduce pressure on central networks

Container platform specialist Docker has teamed up with chipmaker Arm to make containerised apps run better on Arm architecture, saying they want to deliver a “common software pipeline” for the cloud and Internet of Things (IoT).

The new partnership includes a promise that users running containerised applications on Arm cores in AWS – backed by commercial support from Docker – could save up to 45 percent on their existing outlay. (The joint project comes as Docker has struggled to monetise its popular open source offering).

The initial plan is to create a development environment, starting with the integration of Arm capabilities into Docker’s Desktop developer community. (Docker Desktop is a free desktop app that lets developers build, ship, and run containers).

David Messina, EVP of Strategic Alliances at Docker, said: “Now nearly two million Docker developers will be able to build and scale applications for the cloud and [these] connected devices quickly and securely.”

As part of the new partnership, the two will also work on product integration and technology innovation, with a joint go-to-market approach.

The two said in a release late Wednesday: “The data generated by the proliferation of the IoT and intelligent connected devices are causing networks to be weighed down, thus making centralised processing inefficient and expensive.”

“Docker and Arm are addressing this challenge by offering a common software pipeline for cloud, edge and IoT, allowing developers to remove the dependencies of applications from infrastructure, while gaining delivery and production frameworks.”

The two companies will also provide a Docker Enterprise Engine (its offering for IT teams who build, ship, and run business-critical applications in production and at scale) for Amazon EC2 A1 instances powered by AWS Graviton Processors that feature 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores, and custom silicon designed by AWS.

Arm said: “The instances allow organizations to achieve up to 45 percent cost savings when running their scale-out containerized applications on Arm backed by commercial support from Docker. In many cases, cloud-native Linux applications can run unmodified, in some cases a simple recompile may be needed to generate Arm executables.”