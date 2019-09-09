Who Wants to Run the Driver Offender Retraining Scheme? £25M Software Contract Opens Up

Existing app written in Angular and C# using .Net WebAPI framework

The organisation behind the Driver Offender Retraining Scheme is seeking a new managed service provider for its “bespoke integration and data hub” in a £25 million contract opportunity that opened today.

UKROEd manages and administers the NDORS Scheme (National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme). The contract with its existing managed service provider contract expires in September 2020.

The company published a fresh RFP today.

Driver Offender Retraining Scheme: 4 Web Portals, Bespoke Software, Multiple APIs

As it explains: “At the core of the NDORS scheme is a bespoke integration and data hub [DORS+] that brings together Police Forces, training providers and members of the general public who need to access driver training… It also supports the management and administration of the NDORS scheme and the accreditation and assessment of training providers.

DORS+ includes four web portals, to, respectively:

Let police forces register offenders

Help training providers list courses, manage attendance

Let the public search for local courses when offered one

UKROEd and its assessors administer the scheme

Along with these portals there are APIs to allow programmatic access to key DORS+ functions (the actual DORS+ application is written in Angular and C# using the .Net WebAPI framework, UKROEd says).

The new partner (which needs to have a track record of handling transactions in excess of £2.5 million annually) needs to be able to provide a managed service for the DORS+ software application, which is used by over two million people every year.

The winner will act as prime contractor for maintenance and support as well as ongoing development and enhancement of the platform. All data and technology assets meanwhile need to be UK domiciled, with procurement requirements of those tendering for the contract including:

— BS EN ISO 9001:2015,

— BS EN ISO/IEC 27001:2017,

— UK Only Data Hosting,

— NPPV Vetting or similar.

Tenders need to be in by November 13, UKROEd said.