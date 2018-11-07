Dropbox Unveils Extensions for Better Integration of Third-Party Services

“It should be just as easy to use a combination of tools and apps as it is to use the same suite of tools from a legacy provider.”

Dropbox has unveiled its Extensions tool, allowing more “seamless” integration of services from partners including Adobe, Autodesk, and Microsoft within the Dropbox platform.

Extensions will support services from partners Including Adobe, DocuSign, Viemo, airSLate, HelloSign, Nitro, Pixlr, and Smallpdf

This will allow tasks such as file editing, send for eSignature, video annotation, and dital faxing, to be completed without the user having to leave Dropbox.

“We want to empower people to choose the best tools for their work by removing the friction between them,” said Quentin Clark, Dropbox’s SVP of Engineering, Product and Design.

“So we’re making it seamless for users to connect with partners that offer the right tools for the task at hand.”

New Dropbox Application “Puts the Flow Back Into Workflow”

As an example, users have previously had to switch between multiple tools to send off a contract, have it signed and returned, and then re-uploaded to Dropbox

With Extensions, users will be able take a contract, from first draft to final PDF signature, with no uploading, downloading, or scanning.

Dropbox referred to all these new capabilities as the first set of integrations, and that more partners and deeper integrations will be added in the future.

In a blog post, Clark said the new Dropbox application is in response to users increasingly turning to Dropbox to have all their work tools in one place.

“We want users to have the ability to move fluidly from one task to the next without breaking their flow,” he said.

“It should be just as easy to use a combination of tools and apps as it is to use the same suite of tools from a legacy provider.”

Clark also cited a survey by IHS Markit that found medium to large organisations are using an average of eight different cloud providers for enterprise apps and services.

Dropbox Extensions will try to accommodate to this number, while, most crucially, keeping its users on the Dropbox website.

Extensions will be available to all Dropbox users from November 27.

Read more: Dropbox Releases Team Events API for its Business Platform