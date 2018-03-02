Dropbox to add G-Suite integrations following Google partnership

Users will be able to create, open, edit, save, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly from Dropbox.

Dropbox users will soon be able to manage their Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly from the file hosting company’s products, thanks to a new integration partnership between it and Google.

The partnership will soon give users the ability to select files from a Dropbox account and send links directly from Gmail thanks to an extension into Gmail and Hangouts Chat.

The file hosting service said that its users, “will be able to create, open, edit, save, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly from Dropbox. And when you’re working in Dropbox, you’ll be able to save Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to your Dropbox account.”

Additional perks come in the the shape of the Gmail add-on that will allow users to “display creation, modification, and last-accessed dates for linked files, while the Hangouts integration will add previews for linked files directly to your chats.”

There’s a clear win-win for both companies. Dropbox gets itself a big name partner and opens up its possible connections to Google customers, whilst Google expands its footprint into another company’s products – which is pretty much the only way it’s going to be able to compete with Microsoft’s dominant position in the market with its 365 suite.

Information is still thin on the ground as to how exactly these connections will work from a security and access point of view, but given that the integrations aren’t likely to appear till “later this year” they’ve got a little time to get this all sorted.

For those of you thinking that this deal might sound a little similar, well that’s because for both companies this is a tried and tested path to expansion. Google’s expanded its footprint with the likes of Box and Dropbox with Office 365.