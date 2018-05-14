Dropbox Releases Team Events API for its Business Platform 

Dropbox has re-written the API from the ground-up

Dropbox has released a new team events API that it describes as “re-written from the ground up”, enabling users of its Dropbox Business platform to build real-time workflow applications and improve business intelligence capabilities out-of-the-box.

Real-Time Workflow Applications

The API, released on May 8, gives businesses the opportunity to create real-time applications, by polling the endpoint server for events that can be used to commence application processes.

If teams are uploading incorrect document names, for example the API can notify users of such misnomers, potentially saving businesses time and money. An admin on a Business team can use the events in the Admin Console to audit and monitor activity within the team.

“We have re-written the corresponding API from the ground-up with over 300 events available,” Dropbox said.

The API provides multitudinous possibilities and contexts in which businesses can build such real-time applications. Julianne Kass, Head of Developer Programs at the cloud storage specialist said.

“Dropbox Business provides an activity log that records all of the key events taken on a team. An admin on a Business team can use the events in the Admin Console to audit and monitor activity within the team. We have re-written the corresponding API from the ground-up with over 300 events available.”

SIEM Capabilities

With SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) set for strong continued growth, due to its ability to streamline compliance and automate incidence detection, users of Dropbox Business will likely utilise SIEM functionality as part of the events API. Ultimately, this will enable various information security problems to be addressed in an automated fashion – in keeping with the trajectory of the industry. This is forward-thinking by Dropbox.

Meaningful Insight on Team Activity

Insights into team activity such as collaboration within teams and trends of individual users can now be aggregated into meaningful metrics. Businesses can use this to respond to team needs and make informed decisions based on these quantitative results. In addition, this provides a more granular way of facilitating data analysis for events, improving the quality of data produced.

Analysing the Workforce

With out-of-the-box features, presenting a vast array of options for businesses to improve analysis of teams, coupled with important security enhancements, the new team events API should be helpful for businesses looking to understand more about their workforce.