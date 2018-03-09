Dropbox, Salesforce announce strategic partnership

Users of the platforms will be able to better collaborate and connect with the strategic partnership.

Dropbox and Salesforce have announced the successful partnership with one another to boost capabilities and experience for customers.

The partnership will see Salesforce’s CRM Platform with Dropbox’s Collaboration Platform connect to benefit users. This will enable companies to collaborate and better connect with their customers, throughout sales, services, marketing and commerce.

Initially there will be two integrations to be delivered, aiming to increase both brand engagement and team productivity. The first integration is ‘Commerce and Marketing Cloud + Dropbox’, which will create branded customised Dropbox folders within Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud with a new digital asset engagement solution.

This integration allows folders to be accessed by partners both internally or externally. Additionally, the integration also offers users a two-way workflow to ensure all content stays relevant and updated regardless of where it is working.

The second integration of the partnership will be ‘Quip + Dropbox’, which allows users to access Dropbox content such as photos and videos using Salesforce Quip. In addition to allow access to files Dropbox will also bring added support for Quip documents, which will allow joint users to work on files located in Dropbox.

Overall customers are put at the centre of this integration to create a ready-built unified platform, to enable them to work from home or anywhere else effectively.

“Customer success is core to everything we do at Salesforce and it inspires our partnerships,” said Ryan Aytay, EVP Global Business Development & Strategy, Salesforce. “When you bring together the world’s leading CRM and collaboration platforms, the possibilities to create more value for our customers are endless.”

As well as the new integration solutions, Dropbox will significantly extend its use of Salesforce products including Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and PRM solutions across its business. All the capabilities added to the platform from the partnership aim to better the experience customers receive when using the technology.

“This deeper partnership with Salesforce is a great opportunity to build new value for our mutual customers,” said Quentin Clark, SVP of Engineering, Product and Design at Dropbox. “We’re looking forward to delivering these new integrations so our customers can get the most out of their tools.”

Dropbox has also announced adding G-Suite integrations to the platform following a successfully partnership deal with Google. This will allow users to choose Dropbox files and send links directly from Gmail, using an extension within the mail service. Google’s Gmail add-on will also enable users to display creation, modification and last-accessed dates for linked files. Although the pair have announced the capabilities, there has been no definitive date set to when it will be available.

The new integrations and features from Dropbox and Salesforce are expected to be rolled out in the second half of 2018.