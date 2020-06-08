DWP Wraps Up Mammoth “Job Seeker’s” Mainframe to X86 Migration

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has successfully shifted its Job Seeker’s Allowance Payment System (JSAPS) from its mainframe to an X86 architecture running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux — a mammoth task involving reams of legacy code, some of which was written in the 1960s.

The re-platforming concluded with the final migration of 54 databases containing 6.3 billion records from the original database/s to a “leading modern relational database management system” in under 24 hours

JSAPS (introduced in the late 1990s) was based on an IT code set that had been designed in the 1960s, with code added over the years as new technical and policy requirements changed. It has over 50,000 end users. The replacement system includes 7.2 million lines of code, and 29,592 batch processes.

That’s according to IT firm Advanced, which supported the DWP with the move. The shift has halved how long it takes to process applications, Advanced said: the first full working day of activities on the new system was completed in two hours and 11 minutes as opposed to a previous five hours, allowing the DWP to issue 200,000 individual payments worth over £53 million.

Mark Bell, VME-R Deputy Director at the Department for Work and Pensions said: “This has been widely recognised as one of the best technical achievements delivered by DWP Digital for many years and as ground-breaking against wider industry standards. It also enables us to make further digital enhancements to benefit millions of UK citizens.”