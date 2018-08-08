DXC and AWS Extend Agreement, Includes Multi-Billion Dollar Integrated Practice

Extended agreement focused on building Integrated Practice.

DXC and AWS (Amazon Web Services) have entered a new agreement that will see both companies modernise IT services and client migrations for clients.

Previously, the American IT services company has worked with clients such as British retailer Tesco and Dutch financial services multinational ING to name but a few.

In the agreement, it will see DXC and AWS build a multi-billion dollar DXC – AWS Integrated Practice, responsible for delivering IT migration, application transformation and business innovation to Fortune 1000 clients.

What Does the DXC and AWS Agreement Entail?

The Integrated Practice builds upon the current agreement with DXC and AWS where it is focused on moving clients’ existing IT applications and environments to the cloud.

Alongside this, the multi-year agreement between the two companies extends from the Integrated Practice and into joint development, marketing, sales and delivery of AWS.

Initially, the focus within the DXC – AWS Integrated Practice aims to work around DXC’s AWS offerings.

The areas that are being centred on are Managed security and compliance services for

AWS, Dedicated VMware Cloud on AWS migration. AWS analytics services, AWS application services, Mission critical support on SAP for AWS and DXC Managed Services for AWS with its digital generation services delivery model DXC Bionix.

Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS commented on the partnership extension with DXC Technologies:

“This agreement represents a commitment for both DXC and AWS to make it much easier to enable long-time and newer DXC clients to take advantage of the Cloud with the most functionality, the most innovation, the largest partner ecosystem, and the most experience at helping companies run at scale—all of which allows customers to access the best set of capabilities to evolve and differentiate their customer experience.”

Mike Lawrie, Chairman, President and CEO of DXC Technology added: “Today’s agreement combines DXC’s deep expertise in enterprise services and industry-specific IP with the power of the AWS cloud to speed our clients’ digital transformations,

“In addition to driving new levels of performance and productivity, clients will realize cost savings that can be reinvested in game-changing digital technologies that benefit their customers, employees, and all stakeholders.”

The news follows after DXC recently secured a £81 million IT service contract with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) through one of their UK subsidiaries CSC Computer Sciences Limited.