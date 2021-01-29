Emotet taken down in major international operation, but is the malware gone for good?

One of the world’s most dangerous malwares is offline, but for how long?

A major operation by security agencies from around the world saw critical infrastructure behind the Emotet botnet taken offline this week, but the malware which has helped earn criminal gangs millions of dollars could return, security experts say.

Emotet, which is used as a door opener to infect systems and allow threat actors to deploy secondary malwares or ransomware attacks, has been a prominent cyber threat since 2014. On Wednesday Europol announced that 700 of its servers had been taken offline.

Will this be the end of Emotet? Head over to Tech Monitor to find out what security experts think.