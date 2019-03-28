Employee Errors, Key Management Headaches, Data Discovery: Enterprise Encryption is Hard, but Happening

“Organisations are prioritising solutions that operate across both enterprise and cloud environments”

Deploying encryption technology remains a “significant challenge” for nearly half of businesses, with a further 61 percent saying encryption key management is “very painful”. That’s according to nCipher Security’s 2019 Global Encryption Trends report.

More painful yet: most respondents held employee mistakes – by a large margin – to be the greatest likely cause of sensitive data leaking: at 54 percent, this was notably ahead of the threat from hackers (30 percent) and malicious insiders (21 percent) combined.

What is so hard?

Data discovery, for starters, which was cited by 69 percent of respondents as the biggest challenge to executing a data encryption strategy.

John Grimm, senior director of strategy and business development at nCipher Security, said: “Organisations are under relentless pressure to protect their business critical information and applications and meet regulatory compliance.

“But the proliferation of data, concerns around data discovery and policy enforcement, together with lack of cybersecurity skills makes this a challenging environment.”

Encryption Trends Report: Germans Do it Well

The highest prevalence of an enterprise encryption strategy was reported in Germany (67 percent) followed by the United States (65 percent) and Australia (51 percent). Exactly half of UK respondents said their business has an encryption strategy.

With more data to encrypt and close to two-thirds of respondents deploying six or more separate products to encrypt it, policy enforcement (73 percent) was selected as the most important feature for encryption solutions.

“Cloud data protection requirements continue to drive encryption use, with encryption across both public and private cloud use cases growing over 2018 levels, and organizations prioritising solutions that operate across both enterprise and cloud environments”, nCipher Security said.

(The UK-based business was recently spun off by Thales and sold to the US’s Entrust Datacard ahead of Thales’ merger with Gemalto).

Half Operating HSMs On-Prem

The company, which provides hardware security modules (HSMs) — hardware tools to securely store encryption keys — said HSM use grew at a record year-over-year level from 41 percent in 2018 to 47 percent, “indicating a requirement for a hardened, tamper-resistant environment with higher levels of trust”.

With public cloud providers making a major push into HSM management on behalf of clients, the report found that 37 percent now rent/use HSMs from cloud providers. The majority, however, still prefer to keep their HSMs in-house.

What’s Encrypted?

Payment-related data and financial records are most likely to be encrypted. The least likely data type to be encrypted is health-related information the report — the result of a survey spanning 5,856 individuals across multiple industry sectors in 14 countries — found.