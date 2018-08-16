ST Engineering Works with SafeRide to Boost Automated Car Security

SafeRide to help keep ST Engineering Automated vehicles safe from cyber attack.

Engineering and defence technology group ST Engineering are working with SafeRide Technologies who specialise in cybersecurity software in automated vehicles.

The partnership sees the integration of SafeRides vSentry solution into ST Engineering’s Autonomous Vehicle platform.

On the resort island Sentosa in Singapore ST Engineering have begun the on-road testing of their autonomous mobility on demand vehicle.

Speaking on the announcement Lee Shiang Long President of ST Engineering Land Systems commented: “Cybersecurity is one of the core capabilities that we are delivering in our products and solutions. With the rapid advances in vehicle technology, the need to safeguard the integrity and security of the systems becomes more urgent.”

In an academic paper that proposes the set up of a frame work of trust in cloud assisted connected cars, Maanak Gupta and Ravi Sandhu state: “Most security vulnerabilities like Trojan horse, buffer overflow exploits, malware, ransomware, and privilege escalation can be exploited on connected vehicles and other IoV entities.”

Commercial Fleets

SafeRide CEO and Co-Founder Yossi Vardi commneted in the announcement that: “The robust security and value-added services that SafeRide’s solution enables are key for supporting the AV projects as well as other leading industry innovations that ST Engineering drive”

SafeRides vSentry: “is a multidisciplinary cybersecurity solution that combines a multi-layer deterministic, zero false-positive, security engine with a unique Artificial Intelligence.”

The AI runs anomaly uncovering and has the ability to respond to any threats or anomalies discovered.

SafeRide is targeted at commercial fleets and aims to help business protect private user data, trade secrets and safe guard vehicles against any threat that could endanger human life.

It offers users the ability to monitor a fleet of vehicles by utilising on-board sensors and diagnostics that can be stored then controlled from a cloud software facility and SafeRides Security Operations Centre.

“If we’re going to open the world to cars driven by machines, we must be absolutely certain that they aren’t able to be compromised by a malicious attack,” commented Gupta.